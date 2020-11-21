All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
There's one Thanksgiving dish that's dangerous, you need to throw out

The FSIS has announced that there is one common Thanksgiving dinner that you may want to throw out because it's dangerous.

Published Sat, Nov 21 2020 3:32 AM CST
A new public alert has been made by the FSIS about a key Thanksgiving dish that has been labeled as potentially dangerous.

There's one Thanksgiving dish that's dangerous, you need to throw out 01 | TweakTown.com

The public health alert has come from the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), and its aimed at one key Thanksgiving dish - beef stock. The FSIS alert was specifically for 32 oz. cartons of Wegmans Beef Culinary Stock (No salt added).

The reason that the alert was issued is because the product was never presented to inspectors when it entered the country, meaning that health officials have no way of knowing that it's dangerous or not. The FSIS recommends that if you have this item in your house to throw it out or return it back to the store you bought it from. For more information on this story, check out the public health alert from the FSIS here.

NEWS SOURCE:fsis.usda.gov

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

