Cyberpunk 2077 final skill trees and character stats revealed

CD Projekt RED reveals finalized gameplay and in-game progression systems for Cyberpunk 2077, and also highlights side events.

Published Thu, Nov 19 2020 6:28 PM CST
New Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay reveals finalized skill trees that will ship in the game's December launch, including stats, skills, and body modification upgrades.

Today CD Projekt RED revealed new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay and showcased a bunch of content that'll be in the final game. The footage highlights some new skill info as well as the five stats: Cool, Reflexes, Body, Intelligence, and Technical Ability. These stats are basically like governing attributes (think about Morrowind) that each have their own perk trees.

For example, the Reflexes state contains perks associated with each weapon type: Handguns, Rifles, and Blades. These trees contain passive unlockables.

Technical Agility, on the other hand, governs Crafting and Engineering, which includes how strong your drones are, boosts your armor rating, and affects how powerful the items you create are.

The game also has Cyberwares, which are the body modification upgrades. There's lots of gear and upgrades: "With the money you earn, you can turn yourself into a living weapon, buying guns and enhancements in the hundreds," the trailer states.

There's eleven body mod slots: Frontal Cortex, Ocular System, Circulatory System, Immune System, Nervous System, Integumentary System, Operating System, Skeleton, Hands, Arms, and Legs. Each item has various rarities and efficacies, and can dramatically change gameplay.

Everything we've heard and seen so far paints Cyberpunk 2077 as a remarkably reactive and customizable RPG FPS.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases December 10, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia, A free next-gen version is coming on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

