THQ Nordic (The Embracer Group) now owns 214 game IPs and franchises

Following a huge acquisition buyout of 11 new game studios, THQ Nordic (aka The Embracer Group) now owns a staggering 214 game IPs and franchises.

Last night THQ Nordic grew quite a bit. The publisher purchased 11 independent studios ranging from mobile games-makers like A Thinking Ape to noteworthy teams like Shadow Warrior's Flying Wild Hog. Following the buyout, the company's IP library grew by 40 franchises.

At the time of writing, THQ Nordic has 214 game IPs as its disposal. The publisher has 114 total development teams, of which 58 are internal and 56 are external. There's also 4,367 current game developers across both segments.

Embracer's new acquisitions look like this:

A Thinking Ape (mobile dev)

UGO (mobile dev)

Silent Games (co-op game dev)

Snapshot Games (game publisher)

Flying Wild Hog (Shadow Warrior devs)

Nimble Giant (live game dev)

Purple Lamp (Sea of Thieves, Spongebob SquarePants)

34BigThings (Goat of Duty dev)

Coffee Stain North

Mad Head Games (casual game dev)

Sandbox Strategies (PR firm)

Quantic Labs (QA)

Here's the new Embracer Group hierarchy: