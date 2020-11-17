All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Don't have a PlayStation 5? Try it out in this new PS5 Simulator game

PS5 Simulator is exactly what you think it is -- a game where you can find your PS5 at the door, open up the box and turn it on.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Nov 17 2020 8:00 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Oh, you don't have a PlayStation 5? Well, thankfully you're in luck -- there's a PS5 Simulator game that lets you unbox it, and try it out! Check it out:

PS5 Simulator sees your PlayStation 5 delivered to your door where you'll need to grab the package, and unbox it. Once the PlayStation 5 is out of the box, you'll need to plug it into the TV -- with your HDMI cable included, you'll need to plug that in to receive signal from your PS5.

You will get to use, or throw around the PS5 Dual Sense controller, and plug it in to charge remember -- they don't ship with a full battery.

PS5 Simulator was created by game developer Alex Grade, who explained in an email to Polygon: "I can't afford it any time soon. But I really want to have a PS5, so I made a game just for myself where I can imagine that I'm having a PS5".

He continued: "I am really bad at cable management (my PC is a mess), so I [thought] it would be funny to have this part in the game too. In the middle of development my Wi-Fi just died, so I've added it [as a feature] too".

Don't have a PlayStation 5? Try it out in this new PS5 Simulator game 03 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

LG OLED55BXPUA Alexa Built-In BX 55' 4K Smart OLED TV (2020) (OLED55BXPUA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1296.99
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/17/2020 at 6:35 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:polygon.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.