Don't have a PlayStation 5? Try it out in this new PS5 Simulator game

PS5 Simulator is exactly what you think it is -- a game where you can find your PS5 at the door, open up the box and turn it on.

Oh, you don't have a PlayStation 5? Well, thankfully you're in luck -- there's a PS5 Simulator game that lets you unbox it, and try it out! Check it out:

PS5 Simulator sees your PlayStation 5 delivered to your door where you'll need to grab the package, and unbox it. Once the PlayStation 5 is out of the box, you'll need to plug it into the TV -- with your HDMI cable included, you'll need to plug that in to receive signal from your PS5.

You will get to use, or throw around the PS5 Dual Sense controller, and plug it in to charge remember -- they don't ship with a full battery.

PS5 Simulator was created by game developer Alex Grade, who explained in an email to Polygon: "I can't afford it any time soon. But I really want to have a PS5, so I made a game just for myself where I can imagine that I'm having a PS5".

He continued: "I am really bad at cable management (my PC is a mess), so I [thought] it would be funny to have this part in the game too. In the middle of development my Wi-Fi just died, so I've added it [as a feature] too".