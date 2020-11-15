New Cyberpunk 2077 footage shows off the dark futurism of Night City

Never-before-seen Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage highlights the dark and gritty sci-fantasy Blade Runner futurism of the series.

New never-before-seen footage of Cyberpunk 2077 shows the game will be well worth the wait. The footage comes from German website Das Erste and is woven into a company profile interview. There's lots of footage we've already seen thrown into the mix, too.

The gameplay is centered mostly on the environs of Night City. There's lots of dark shadowy areas of the metropolis we haven't seen, complemented by brightly-lit city squares, marketplaces, and futuristic avenues with cars flying overhead. It all looks like something out of a Blade Runner fan's dream.

Cyberbpunk 2077 releases December 10, 2020 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.