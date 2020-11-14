All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
EA earns 75% of its Q2'21 revenues from live services

In-game spending and live service monetization makes up a whopping 75% of EA's Q2 revenues, and consoles dominate other platforms.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Nov 14 2020 3:33 PM CST
In a not-so-surprising outcome, EA earned 75% of its total Q2 earnings from live services (microtransactions, subscriptions, monetization, etc.).

EA is a powerhouse of monetization and engagement, and its annualized FIFA and Madden sports franchises pull in billions every year. FY2021, the company's current fiscal year, will be no exception. Q1 was off to a roaring start with $1.1 billion in live service earnings, and Q2 follows close behind with $869 million, (+13.15% YoY) from subscriptions and mTX.

EA's latest financials confirm that live services made up 75% of its quarterly revenues, or $869 million, driven by in-game purchases in FIFA, Madden, and Apex Legends (Apex is about to earn $1 billion). Conversely, EA sold half as many games in Q2'21 than it did last year. Full game sales made up 25%, or $282 million of total earnings.

All-told, EA generated $1.151 billion in revenues in Q2, but spent $716 of that on expenses. When the dust settled, EA pulled in $185 million in net income, -78% from last year. Also remember EA enjoyed a huge $1 billion+ deferred tax credit spread across Q1-Q2'20 so that's why the discrepancy is so big.

Consoles predictably dominated other platforms. EA made 62% of its Q2 revenues from consoles, or $714 million. PC was behind with 22%, or $249 million, and mobile clocked in at $188 million, or 17% of the total. Mobile is expected to surge in 2021 thanks to Apex Legend's incoming smartphone version.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

