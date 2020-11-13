You should play these 12 VR Game of the Year candidates

There were 12 games competing for VR Game of the Year at the 2020 AIXR VR Awards. Valve took home the price for Half-Life: Alyx.

The 4th annual International VR Awards took place on November 12, and 12 games were competing for the prestigious VR Game of the Year title. That's a full dozen games that you need to try if you haven't already.

For a long time, the biggest critique about the VR industry's state was the lack of top-tier titles. Since the early days of VR, there have always been experiences that would blow you away. But they used to come few and far between, and more often than not, they were too short to get excited about.

The consumer VR market is now four years old, and the tired excuse of a lack of content just doesn't hold up anymore. There are some fantastic experiences available, and these 12 are some of the best that came out in the last year.

Asgard's Wrath from Sanzaru Games

Boneworks from Stress Level Zero

Down the Rabbit Hole from Cortopia Studios

Half-Life: Alyx from Valve

Phantom: Covert Ops from nDreams

Pistol Whip from Cloudhead Games

Stormland from Insomniac Games

Synth Ryders from Kludge Interactive

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets from Fast Travel Games

The Room VR: A Dark Matter from Fireproof Studios Ltd.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners from Skydance Interactive

Until You Fall from Schell Games

It should come as no surprise to anyone who's been paying attention to VR over the last year that Half-Life: Alyx won the VR Game of the Year award at the 2020 AIXR VR Awards.

Valve's debut VR title easily surpassed other VR games in graphics fidelity and polish. It should be the first game on this list that you tackle if you haven't played it yet but definitely look at every game on the list. They're all worth your time.