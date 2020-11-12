All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Valve wants to tell you about making Half-Life: Alyx while you play

Valve released an update for Half-Life: Alyx today which contains 3-hours of audio of developers explaining how they made the game.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Thu, Nov 12 2020 10:54 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Valve released an update for Half-Life: Alyx, but this one's probably not for everyone. If you're interested in game development, you're probably in for a treat, though. Valve added 3-hours of developer commentary as a narration for the game.

Valve wants to tell you about making Half-Life: Alyx while you play 01 | TweakTown.com

The developer commentary update for Half-Life: Alyx is long overdue. Valve said that it intended to complete this content before shipping the game; the Covid-19 pandemic forced the team to put the commentary aside to focus on shipping the game on time.

The Half-Life: Alyx development team spent the summer and recent months reflecting on the development process, and they recorded over 3-hours of discussion covering "147 points of interest" and "every aspect of development." The developers talk about the design, art, animation, rendering and sound production for the game.

Valve said the commentary contains many spoilers, so you should finish the game before enabling the commentary. You need to start a new game to turn it on anyway. When you have developer commentary enabled, you will find a floating headset spread out throughout the game. To listen to the developer's insights, pick up the headset and put it on your head.

The commentary is in English, but Valve included subtitles for English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Castilian Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Russian, Polish, Traditional Chinese and Simplified Chinese.

Buy at Amazon

HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Virtual Reality System

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$899.99
$899.99$899.00$899.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/12/2020 at 10:14 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:store.steampowered.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.