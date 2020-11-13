This U.S. city issues stay-at-home advisory order for next Monday

There's a city in the US that has been issued a stay-at-home advisory order in an attempt to curb growing coronavirus cases.

Coronavirus cases in the United States are undoubtedly growing exponentially, and now one city has issued a stay-at-home advisory order.

According to Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, a stay-at-home advisory has been issued to all residents in Chicago, which basically asks residents only to leave their homes for essential needs. To be clear, this isn't a lockdown, but instead a formal way to ask residents to stay indoors. This proposal by the mayor is, of course, an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

The stay-at-home advisory makes sense as well due to Chicago being the United States' third-biggest city to face massive increases in new coronavirus cases. At the moment, Cook County, which includes Chicago, has recorded 91.6 new daily cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day moving average. For context, anything about 25 cases per 100,000 is considered to be in the "red zone". The stay-at-home advisory will become effective next Monday on November 16th.

Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, said, "I'm issuing a stay-at-home advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.