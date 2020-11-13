All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This U.S. city issues stay-at-home advisory order for next Monday

There's a city in the US that has been issued a stay-at-home advisory order in an attempt to curb growing coronavirus cases.

Published Fri, Nov 13 2020 5:32 AM CST
Coronavirus cases in the United States are undoubtedly growing exponentially, and now one city has issued a stay-at-home advisory order.

According to Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, a stay-at-home advisory has been issued to all residents in Chicago, which basically asks residents only to leave their homes for essential needs. To be clear, this isn't a lockdown, but instead a formal way to ask residents to stay indoors. This proposal by the mayor is, of course, an attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the city.

The stay-at-home advisory makes sense as well due to Chicago being the United States' third-biggest city to face massive increases in new coronavirus cases. At the moment, Cook County, which includes Chicago, has recorded 91.6 new daily cases per 100,000 people on a seven-day moving average. For context, anything about 25 cases per 100,000 is considered to be in the "red zone". The stay-at-home advisory will become effective next Monday on November 16th.

Chicago mayor, Lori Lightfoot, said, "I'm issuing a stay-at-home advisory asking all Chicagoans to only leave their homes for essential needs, including work and school."

For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:medicalxpress.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

