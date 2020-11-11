First alleged Xbox Series X hardware issues: Faulty, loud disc drives

No console launch is perfect, and gamers are reporting issues with their Xbox Series X systems like strange clicking sounds.

The first alleged Xbox Series X console hardware defects and issues are starting to pop up, and gamers are reporting strange noises and disc drive problems shortly after launch.

The Xbox Series S and Series X consoles just released, but like any console launch, there's bound to be flawed units. Every console gen has been marred by issues, whether its the Red Ring of Death in the Xbox 360 era or the Blue Light of Death of the PS4 era. Now we're seeing alleged disc drive issues affect the new Xbox generation.

Multiple users are reporting issues with the Series X and Series S ranging from weird clicking noises to faulty disc drives that no longer read discs. The disc drive issue was actually an issue that affected Xbox One consoles, and I myself had to pop my launch model open to repair the drive manually.

There's other possible issues like an infinite-looping OS startup screen that prevents gamers from actually accessing the system or playing games.

The clicking isn't limited to just Series X consoles, though. The Series S systems can do the same thing. It's believed to have something to do with the 4K UHD Blu-ray optical drive:

Sometimes the disc drive won't work at all:

Microsoft is telling those affected by these issues to contact support immediately and file a ticket. All Xbox Series S/X consoles come with a one-year warranty, which includes repairs and, if need be, replacement.