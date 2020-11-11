All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Microsoft teases DLSS-like tech for next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles

Xbox Technical Fellow Andrew Goossen teases DirectML-powered DLSS-style AI upscaling is an area of 'very active research' for MS.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 11 2020 8:31 PM CST
We all know NVIDIA has an incredibly awesome and very powerful niche with its DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology -- but the new RDNA 2-powered consoles might have it in the future.

Microsoft teases DLSS-like tech for next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

During a recent interview between Xbox Technical Fellow Andrew Goossen, and Digital Foundry, it was revealed that the DirectML-powered DLSS-style AI upscaler: "It's an area of very active research for us, but I don't really have anything more to say at this point".

In the picture above, we have Microsoft and its DirectML-based "super-resolution" AI upscaling technique on show. It is using Forza Horizon 3 to compare the DirectML super-resolution (on the left) versus the normal upscaling through bilinear filter (on the right). This was done back at SIGGRAPH 2018.

NEWS SOURCES:eurogamer.net, wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

