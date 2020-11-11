Microsoft teases DLSS-like tech for next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles

We all know NVIDIA has an incredibly awesome and very powerful niche with its DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology -- but the new RDNA 2-powered consoles might have it in the future.

During a recent interview between Xbox Technical Fellow Andrew Goossen, and Digital Foundry, it was revealed that the DirectML-powered DLSS-style AI upscaler: "It's an area of very active research for us, but I don't really have anything more to say at this point".

In the picture above, we have Microsoft and its DirectML-based "super-resolution" AI upscaling technique on show. It is using Forza Horizon 3 to compare the DirectML super-resolution (on the left) versus the normal upscaling through bilinear filter (on the right). This was done back at SIGGRAPH 2018.