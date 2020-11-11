Microsoft teases DLSS-like tech for next-gen Xbox Series X/S consoles
Xbox Technical Fellow Andrew Goossen teases DirectML-powered DLSS-style AI upscaling is an area of 'very active research' for MS.
We all know NVIDIA has an incredibly awesome and very powerful niche with its DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology -- but the new RDNA 2-powered consoles might have it in the future.
During a recent interview between Xbox Technical Fellow Andrew Goossen, and Digital Foundry, it was revealed that the DirectML-powered DLSS-style AI upscaler: "It's an area of very active research for us, but I don't really have anything more to say at this point".
In the picture above, we have Microsoft and its DirectML-based "super-resolution" AI upscaling technique on show. It is using Forza Horizon 3 to compare the DirectML super-resolution (on the left) versus the normal upscaling through bilinear filter (on the right). This was done back at SIGGRAPH 2018.