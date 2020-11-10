EK really did build a TEC cooler, and it uses Intel Cryo Cooling Tech

EK partnered with Intel to built a thermoelectric cooler for Intel processors. Now you can cool your CPU with electricity.

Last week, we reported that it looked like EK was building a thermoelectric cooling solution for extreme overclocking fans. It turns out that cooler isn't EK's technology, although the company will sell it. EK just announced the QuantumX Delta TEC water block with Intel Cryo Cooling technology.

The EK QuantumX Delta TEC water cooler features a new "large surface flow-through cooling engine," which allows fluid to rapidly pass through the block to extract heat from the hot side of the TEC plate. EK had to redesign its cooling engine for this purpose because of the extreme heat load that the TEC plate produces. Unlike regular EK water blocks, the QuantumX Delta TEC block can withstand sub-ambient temperatures.

Thermal-electric cooling works by sending an electrical current through a plate with dramatically different temperatures on either side. In this case, the heat from a CPU and the cooling from a water block. When you run a current between the two conductive surfaces, the cold surface absorbs heat, and the hot surface dissipates heat much faster.

"Since the start of EK, our goal was to create innovative and viable solutions for gaming and PC enthusiasts," said Edvard Konig, Founder of EK. "I am proud to merge the consistent and proven performance of the EK Quantum cooling engine with Intel's sub-ambient cooling technology to achieve the best computing and gaming experience imaginable."

EK built the CPU block for the QuantumX Delta TEC cooler, but Intel designed the technology that makes it work. EK's TEC cooler features a thermoelectric cooling plate that is enclosed inside the water block with direct contact with the copper CPU contact surface. Intel's Cryo Cooling technology monitors the conditions on the CPU to ensure that condensation doesn't build up around the block.

"Gamers and overclockers constantly push the envelope to get the absolute most performance they can out of their desktops," said Brandt Guttridge, General Manager of Intel's Desktop & Workstation Platform Marketing Group. "By introducing Intel Cryo Cooling Technology, and by collaborating with fellow technology leaders like EK, we're taking thermal innovation to the next level to help meet the needs of this audience."

EK's press release doesn't explain it, but famous overclocker der8auer got an early example of the TEC cooler, and he explained that Intel's Cryo Cooling technology alters the voltage of the TEC to match the thermal output requirements dynamically.

EK isn't ready to ship the QuantumX Delta TEC coolers just yet, but the company expects to deliver the first units in December. If you want one of the first examples, you can throw your money down for one now, but it will cost you a whopping 349.90€ for the privilege.