FDA alert: Throw this away immediately if you bought it from Walmart

The Food and Drug Administration has said if you bought this item from Walmart, throw it away immediately because it's not safe.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Nov 10 2020 2:33 AM CST
Coronavirus cases across the United States are surging, and as a result, many Americans are stocking up on grocery store items, but if you have bought this one item from Walmart, throw it away immediately.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that if you bought a particular type of lettuce, throw it away because it has tested positive for E. coli. According to the announcement, a recall has been issued for Tanimura & Antle bagged single head romaine lettuce. Originally, traces of E. coli were found by researchers performing testing at in the state of Michigan, and then the lettuce was traced back to a Walmart in Comstock.

On top of all that, the E. coli that was discovered on the lettuce is one of the most likely strains of bacteria to produce haemolytic uremic syndrome or HUS, which can lead to kidney failure, and death. So, what are the symptoms? Decreased frequency of urination, extreme lethargy, loss of color in the cheeks, and lower eyelids. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that 5-10% of patients with this strain of E. coli develop HUS. For more information about this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:msn.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

