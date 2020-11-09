All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Watch Dogs: Legion source code leaked, comes in at 560GB

The source code for Watch Dogs: Legion leaked out, with it weighing in at a huge 560GB -- now what could modders do with this?

@anthony256
Published Mon, Nov 9 2020 7:30 PM CST
It seems that hackers have gotten their hands-on the Watch Dogs: Legion source code, with ransomware group Egregor claiming they've broken into both Ubisoft and Crytek.

Watch Dogs: Legion source code leaked, comes in at 560GB 04 | TweakTown.com

The group threatened the release of the Watch Dogs: Legion source code, saying: "Guys, if the goal of the last mission in your game about hackers was the hack of your company, we've done it". Ubisoft has told RPS that they're aware of the issue and are investigating.

But it looks like the Watch Dogs: Legion source code was leaked out, coming in as a 560GB download. I haven't looked for it, and nor will I look for it -- but I'm sure Ubisoft is working overtime trying to plug the leak -- and I'm sure without success.

Watch Dogs: Legion only launched a week ago, so this is a very big deal -- especially for Ubisoft that has made a game all about fighting the system and all about hacking.

NEWS SOURCE:rockpapershotgun.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

