Xbox Series X SSD isn't PCIe 4.0, uses PCIe 3.0 x4 WD SN530 SSD

Xbox Series X review units apparently use a common Western Digital M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, not a tremendously customized storage solution.

For the longest time we believed the Xbox Series X would have a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD to hit the advertised 2.4GB/sec speeds. After all, AMD's Navi 2 CPU and RDNA GPU tech were built with the PCIe 4.0 standard in mind. Also Microsoft has said the external SSD memory card, a beefy PCIe 4.0 SSD with a Phison E19 memory controller, would match the internal drive shipped with the Series X. Now it appears the Series X actually uses a cost-effective PCIe 3.0 drive instead of a higher-end customized solution.

According to a recent teardown of an Xbox Series X review unit, the console features a Western Digital SN530 SSD with 96-layer TLC NAND on a M.2 2230 form factor. This drive is a PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.4 SSD that can deliver up to 2.4GB/sec speeds across both the 512GB (the exact same drive is used in the Series S) and 1024GB versions. It's a low-power drive that uses 75mW on average and has a mean-time-to-failure (MTTF) rating of 1.75 million hours.

The drive has four PCie 3.0 lanes (denoted by PCIe Gen3 x4) which gives bandwidth of up to 3.9GB/sec, which is enough for the Series X's advertised speeds. The reality is the Series X (and Series S) doesn't necessarily need to transmit data over PCIe 4.0 to hit those speeds.

Conversely, Seagate's expansion card for the Series X and Series S is a more premium drive. The $217 expansion card uses 128-layer 4D NAND TLC flash from SK Hynix across PCIe 4.0 to hit similar performance as the built-in drive. We could see OEMs like Western Digital roll out cheaper 1TB memory cards outfitted with the SN530.

This confirms the Series X's built-in DirectX 12 APIs will be a significant asset to help align data transfers/streaming to match the higher-end NVMe hardware. The Velocity Architecture will use advanced new tools and APIs to enable features like Sampler Feedback Streaming, which gives devs tons more control over how textures are fed and processed into the GPU, as well as new decompression techniques via a new hardware-based decompression block to massively reduce CPU overhead costs.

There's some other interesting news, though: The Series X has a simple M.2 slot that allows for easy SSD replacement. Well, not easy considering how much you have to go through to get to the SSD on the Series X, but easy as in slotting in a new drive. The SSD isn't soldered to the motherboard.

For reference on the SN530's performance, Western Digital just released the beastly WD Black SN580 1TB SSD that can hit 7GB/sec transfer speeds.

Check below for a full spec sheet on the Western Digital SN530 M.2 SSD series: