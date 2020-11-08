All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 are backward compatible on PS5, Series X

Rockstar is making its blockbuster games playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility, including GTA V and RDR2.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Nov 8 2020 4:18 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and a handful of other classics will be playable both on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X.

GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 are backward compatible on PS5, Series X 7 | TweakTown.com

A bit ago, Rockstar confirmed its most-acclaimed games will be playable on next-gen hardware. Current-gen versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V will be playable, but Rockstar plans to re-release a next-gen version of GTA V in 2021. The devs didn't discuss upgrades but you can expect the games to load faster, have tighter FPS, and benefit from improved resolution on 4K displays.

Every Rockstar game that plays on Xbox One consoles will also play on Series X/S systems, including Bully, the original Red Dead Redemption, GTA San Andreas and GTA IV. Old-school PS2 classics that are currently playable on PS4 will also be playable, including GTA III, Vice City, Max Payne, and even Red Dead Revolver. L.A. Noire and the VR-ready L.A. Noire Case Files VR game will also be playable.

Check below for more info:

Additionally, all previous backward compatible Rockstar Games titles on Xbox One, will also be backward compatible on the Xbox Series X|S. This includes these games released for Xbox 360 or the original Xbox:

  • Bully: Scholarship Edition
  • Grand Theft Auto IV
  • Grand Theft Auto: Episodes from Liberty City
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Midnight Club: Los Angeles
  • Red Dead Redemption
  • Rockstar Games Presents Table Tennis

The collection of Rockstar Games PlayStation 2 titles currently available on PlayStation 4 from the PlayStation Store will also carry over:

  • Bully
  • Grand Theft Auto III
  • Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
  • Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
  • Manhunt
  • Max Payne
  • Red Dead Revolver
  • The Warriors

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$24.70
$24.70$24.70$22.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/8/2020 at 4:18 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rockstargames.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.