GTA V, Red Dead Redemption 2 are backward compatible on PS5, Series X

Rockstar is making its blockbuster games playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility, including GTA V and RDR2.

Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, and a handful of other classics will be playable both on the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X.

A bit ago, Rockstar confirmed its most-acclaimed games will be playable on next-gen hardware. Current-gen versions of Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V will be playable, but Rockstar plans to re-release a next-gen version of GTA V in 2021. The devs didn't discuss upgrades but you can expect the games to load faster, have tighter FPS, and benefit from improved resolution on 4K displays.

Every Rockstar game that plays on Xbox One consoles will also play on Series X/S systems, including Bully, the original Red Dead Redemption, GTA San Andreas and GTA IV. Old-school PS2 classics that are currently playable on PS4 will also be playable, including GTA III, Vice City, Max Payne, and even Red Dead Revolver. L.A. Noire and the VR-ready L.A. Noire Case Files VR game will also be playable.

Check below for more info: