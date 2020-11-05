This bottle of Elon Musk's Tesla tequila will cost you $250 a bottle

Teslaquila is the new Tesla-branded tequila that you can buy from Tesla's website for $250 per bottle, in awesomely-shaped bottle.

If you wanted to buy something special for that someone in your life this year for Christmas, then look no further than this $250 bottle of Teslaquila.

Teslaquila is quite real and not a troll, after starting off as a joke in the April Fool's Day joke by Tesla Motors and SpaceX boss himself Elon Musk. It's totally real and a little different now, with Teslaquila available on Tesla Motors' own official website for $250.

The new Teslaquila is placed in a beautiful handblown glass bottle that has been designed into an electric charge symbol, which would look bad ass anywhere it's placed... and teased as a "small-batch premium 100% de agave tequila anejo made from sustainably sourced highland and lowland agaves".