ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT is a beast, has 95W Turbo Mode BIOS

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT custom cards like the ASUS ROG STRIX look like beasts, with 80C 'Rage Mode' and 95C Turbo Mode enabled.

AMD is close to the launch of its new RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards, and now we're learning about the custom ASUS ROG STRIX model.

Thanks to our friends at Igor's Lab, we know the temperature limits and clock profiles for what will most likely be one of the fastest Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards. The new BIOS for the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT teases the 80C Rage Mode and 95W Turbo Mode OC profiles.

Igor has discovered the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT has 4 modes: Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and Rage Mode. The Quite, Balanced and Rage Mode modes have 80C temperature limits, while the Turbo mode cranks that up to 95C.

ASUS will have Quiet/Balance/Rage clocks at 1700MHz stock clocks, while the Turbo mode goes up to 1750MHz -- meanwhile, boost GPU clocks are at 1990MHz on Quiet/Balance/Rage modes while the Turbo mode reaches a much higher 2250MHz boost GPU clock.