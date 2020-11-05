All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT is a beast, has 95W Turbo Mode BIOS

AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT custom cards like the ASUS ROG STRIX look like beasts, with 80C 'Rage Mode' and 95C Turbo Mode enabled.

Published Thu, Nov 5 2020 7:29 PM CST
AMD is close to the launch of its new RDNA 2-powered Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards, and now we're learning about the custom ASUS ROG STRIX model.

ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT is a beast, has 95W Turbo Mode BIOS 01 | TweakTown.com

Thanks to our friends at Igor's Lab, we know the temperature limits and clock profiles for what will most likely be one of the fastest Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards. The new BIOS for the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT teases the 80C Rage Mode and 95W Turbo Mode OC profiles.

Igor has discovered the ASUS ROG STRIX Radeon RX 6800 XT has 4 modes: Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and Rage Mode. The Quite, Balanced and Rage Mode modes have 80C temperature limits, while the Turbo mode cranks that up to 95C.

ASUS will have Quiet/Balance/Rage clocks at 1700MHz stock clocks, while the Turbo mode goes up to 1750MHz -- meanwhile, boost GPU clocks are at 1990MHz on Quiet/Balance/Rage modes while the Turbo mode reaches a much higher 2250MHz boost GPU clock.

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

