Yes, the PlayStation 5 includes an HDMI 2.1 cable in the box

Sony will be including an HDMI 2.1 capable that pushes up to 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz over a single cable inside the PlayStation 5 box.

There has been some confusion regarding Sony and Microsoft including HDMI 2.1 cables in the boxes for their next-gen consoles, and now we know both will have HDMI 2.1 cables in the box.

Microsoft confirmed it first, but then the question surrounded Sony -- or else new PlayStation 5 gamers will be forced to buy an HDMI 2.1 cable if they want to hook their next-gen console up to a new 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz TV for your PS5.

Rumor had it Sony was including a HDMI 2.0 cable in the box, which would limit the PlayStation 5 to just 4K 60Hz -- but it will have a high-speed HDMI 2.1 cable in the box.