GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Yes, the PlayStation 5 includes an HDMI 2.1 cable in the box

Sony will be including an HDMI 2.1 capable that pushes up to 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz over a single cable inside the PlayStation 5 box.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Nov 4 2020 9:21 PM CST
There has been some confusion regarding Sony and Microsoft including HDMI 2.1 cables in the boxes for their next-gen consoles, and now we know both will have HDMI 2.1 cables in the box.

Yes, the PlayStation 5 includes an HDMI 2.1 cable in the box 01 | TweakTown.com

Microsoft confirmed it first, but then the question surrounded Sony -- or else new PlayStation 5 gamers will be forced to buy an HDMI 2.1 cable if they want to hook their next-gen console up to a new 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz TV for your PS5.

Rumor had it Sony was including a HDMI 2.0 cable in the box, which would limit the PlayStation 5 to just 4K 60Hz -- but it will have a high-speed HDMI 2.1 cable in the box.

NEWS SOURCE:kitguru.net

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

