All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
GIVEAWAY: ASRock B460 Steel Legend Motherboards and Goodies!

Fortnite will hit 4K 60FPS on Series X, PS5 on Unreal Engine 4

Epic is upgrading Fortnite to get full next-gen enhancements at launch, including haptic feedback on PS5 and 4K 60FPS on Series X.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Nov 6 2020 11:31 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Epic Games announces Fortnite's next-gen upgrade will be available day one on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, complete with 4K 60FPS and more.

Fortnite will hit 4K 60FPS on Series X, PS5 on Unreal Engine 4 45 | TweakTown.com

Just like Epic promised, Fortnite is coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles this year. The optimizations include some hefty boosts like native 4K 60FPS on both Xbox Series X and PS5 (just 1080p 60FPS on Series S), ultra-fast loading thanks to SSD tech, 60FPS split-screen, and drastically improved physics, effects, and lighting systems. Full cross-play is preserved as well.

The initial upgrades will be powered by Unreal Engine 4 and not the newer Unreal Engine 5. Epic plans to roll out UE5 integration sometime in 2021, including supporting for the engine's powerful new Nanite graphics and Lumen lighting tech. Also remember Epic is working closely with Sony to ensure UE5 runs best on PS5, but it'll still of course be compatible with the Xbox Series X/S consoles.

Check below to see how Fortnite runs on next-gen hardware:

Xbox Series X

  • 4K 60FPS (1080p 60FPS on Series S)
  • Boosted visuals, physics, environmental effects and lighting
  • 60FPS split-screen
  • Fast loading/matchmaking

PlayStation 5

  • 4K 60FPS
  • Enhanced graphics, physics, shadows, lighting, and other dynamic visual improvements
  • Haptic feedback via DualSense controller, including adaptive trigger support
  • Supports PS5's Activities section, can quick launch directly into BR mode/lobbies
  • 60FPS split-screen
  • Ultra-fast loading/matchmaking on 5.5GB/sec PCIe 4.0 SSD
Buy at Amazon

Cyberpunk 2077 - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$49.94
$49.94$49.94-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 11/6/2020 at 7:05 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:epicgames.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.