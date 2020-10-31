NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
The DecaMove locomotion system works with any VR headset

DecaGear isn't just making a headset. The company is also preparing to sell its hip-based tracking system as a standalone device.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Sat, Oct 31 2020 12:14 AM CDT
DecaGear revealed that the DecaMove locomotion solution, which ships with the upcoming DecaGear 1 VR headset, will be available as a standalone product.

DecaGear recently revealed the DecaGear 1 VR headset, which features face and eye-tracking. DecaGear 1 also includes a tracking puck for your hips that allows you to control your movement orientation by rotating your hips.

Or Kuntzman, one of the company's founders, said that DecaMove would work with many headsets, including Valve Index, HP Reverb G2, and even Oculus Quest/Quest 2.

DecaGear is currently looking for game developers to partner with. Kuntzman said he had free prototype hardware available for developers with "active" Steam VR games.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

