NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti accidentally, kinda revealed in GPU-Z leak

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3060 Ti specs leaked, we should expect 4864 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory -- for under $400.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Oct 26 2020 10:56 PM CDT
We're very, very close to the release of NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3070 and now we have some juicy leaks on the slightly lower-end GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card.

The new leaks are coming from a public GPU-Z validation, where we have some specs on the purported GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. We're looking at 4864 CUDA cores, a GPU base clock of 1410MHz and GPU boost clock of 1665MHz (at least as reported by GPU-Z).

NVIDIA is expected to slap 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit memory bus that will have 448GB/sec of memory bandwidth on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti. We will have more information on this card as it comes.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

