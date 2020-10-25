Marvel's Avengers is a big success with 2.2 million launch month sales

Square Enix's new Avengers live service game is a big success with 2.2 million sales in its first month on the market, and is now the second-biggest digital launch for the publisher behind Final Fantasy VII: Remake.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

SuperData's latest digital market estimates relay great news for Square Enix. The Japanese publisher needs all the wins it can get right now. The company recently warned investors that COVID-19 game development interruption will significantly impact its earnings.

Luckily it's latest live game is selling pretty well. Throughout its launch month in September, the new Marvel's Avengers game sold 2.2 million digital copies across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Avengers became the third best-selling console game of September.

Read Also: New Avengers game will 'fully utilize' PlayStation 5's SSD

This isn't as big as Final Fantasy VII: Remake, which sold 3.5 million copies in its first three days alone. It's also behind Final Fantasy XV's landmark 5 million sales in one day. These are digital + physical sales, though, and SuperData's 2.2m figure is digital-only.

"This was the second-biggest digital launch for a Square Enix title behind Final Fantasy VII Remake. Total digital sales were roughly the same as the last major superhero game, PlayStation 4 exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man. Avengers also took design cues from the looter shooter subgenre and had a launch performance that fell between Destiny 2 and Tom Clancy's The Division 2," SuperData says in its latest report.

The real metric to be concerned about is post-launch monetization. There's no word on how well Avengers is monetizing, but the game may be having player retention issues as gamers move on to other titles.

The digital market pulled in $10.7 billion in September, up 14% from last year. Fall's big releases like Avengers, NBA 2K21, and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 remaster collection helped boost console sales by over 40% year-over-year.