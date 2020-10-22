Fortnite is 60GB smaller on the PC with its latest patch

Fortnite's new patch for the PC weighs in at 27GB, with Epic Games using new optimizations to massively reduce the overall size.

Epic Games has just pushed out the new update for Fortnite introducing a bunch of Halloween-themed skins, and so much more. But the more important thing here is the file size on PC has been radically reduced.

Fortnite's new 14.40 patch weighs in at 27GB, but once PC gamers have installed the patch it will reduce the 90-100GB installation size down to a skimp 30GB in comparison. This is actually huge, which will also see PC gamers seeing Fortnite loading in much faster, too.

Original install size: 100GB

Removed: 60GB

New install size: 30GB

It doesn't compare to the 250GB ceiling that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone on the PC.