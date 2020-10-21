NVIDIA reportedly cancels GeForce RTX 3080 20GB, RTX 3070 16GB cards

According to the latest rumors, NVIDIA cancels the GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB of RAM and the GeForce RTX 3070 with 16GB of RAM.

The latest rumors suggest that the previously rumored higher VRAM versions of the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3070 have been nixxed.

NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3080 comes with 10GB of VRAM, while a 20GB version was teased it is supposedly cancelled and not coming out in December. So too has the 16GB version of the GeForce RTX 3070, with the stock card packing 8GB of VRAM -- this card has also been cancelled -- on top of the RTX 3070 Ti, too.

AMD is coming out swinging with Big Navi and most of the of Radeon RX 6000 series cards supposedly rocking 16GB of GDDR6 -- beating out the 8GB and 10GB on NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, respectively.

Why? It could be because the super-fast GDDR6X memory is having low yield problems, and the company can sell 2 x RTX 3080s with 10GB versus just a single RTX 3080 with 20GB.