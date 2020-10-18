NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Stardew Valley gets split-screen co-op multiplayer soon

Soon players of the massively popular Stardew Valley farming sim can share their experiences with others via split-screen co-op.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sun, Oct 18 2020 11:14 AM CDT
Stardew Valley creator Eric Barone confirms the anticipated split-screen local co-op play feature is coming soon to the farming sim.

Once update 1.5 rolls out, Stardew Valley players on PC and consoles will be able to play with each other in the same room. Split-screen co-op is almost dead in the AAA gaming space, but it's alive and well in the indie world, and Stardew Valley is poised to benefit tremendously from the feature. The game, which has sold 10 million copies as of January, will use co-op as a new way to engage the existing playerbase with a new level of interaction.

There's some limitations to the co-op feature. Stardew Valley on PC can support up to 4 local co-op players, but other platforms like consoles may be limited to just 2 players. Specifics haven't been announced just yet but it's possible PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will all be limited to just 2-player splitscreen.

Update 1.5 will also bring other new features, including new monsters, new dungeon tiles, new plants, chests, revised torch placement, and more. Patch notes have yet to be revealed.

We're not 100% sure when the update will drop, but it should come out soon. Barone has been working on the new splitscreen patch for a while now and is also working on two new mysterious projects.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

