Twitter goes down, global outage stops people from posting tweets

Twitter stops flying, falls out of the sky with global outage -- millions of people cannot tweet right now, with issues everywhere.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Oct 15 2020 6:35 PM CDT
Twitter is suffering a global outage right now, and while I thought it was just me -- it's not, it is affecting millions worldwide who can't tweet.

Twitter goes down, global outage stops people from posting tweets
Twitter users are being met with notifications that the server is "temporarily over capacity", with tweets not being able to be sent. I went to tweet that I was about to breach 2000 followers, and it wouldn't work -- the above image is from my personal Twitter. My DMs were very patchy too.

It started for me personally overnight, waking up a few hours ago to my notifications that I couldn't tap into -- it would just be a blank page. Then I couldn't tweet, and DMs have been weird for hours.

Twitter goes down, global outage stops people from posting tweets
Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

