Twitter goes down, global outage stops people from posting tweets

Twitter is suffering a global outage right now, and while I thought it was just me -- it's not, it is affecting millions worldwide who can't tweet.

Twitter users are being met with notifications that the server is "temporarily over capacity", with tweets not being able to be sent. I went to tweet that I was about to breach 2000 followers, and it wouldn't work -- the above image is from my personal Twitter. My DMs were very patchy too.

It started for me personally overnight, waking up a few hours ago to my notifications that I couldn't tap into -- it would just be a blank page. Then I couldn't tweet, and DMs have been weird for hours.