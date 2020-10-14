NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Snap's Lens Studio 3.2 supports Apple's LiDAR camera for seamless AR

Lens Studio 3.2 now supports Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro lineup with LiDAR cameras. Now developers can create more believable AR.

@pumcypuhoy
Published Wed, Oct 14 2020 6:43 PM CDT
Snap Inc. today released Lens Studio 3.2, which brings support for theLiDAR camera in Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro. Developers can now create Lenses that blend in with the real-world.

Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro lineup includes the same LiDAR camera system as the latest iPad Pro. These advanced cameras can capture depth and geometry to create a high-detail mesh of the surrounding environment, including detecting and identifying surfaces and objects. Lens Studio 3.2 utilizes that information to blend virtual objects with the real-world seamlessly.

"The addition of the LiDAR Scanner to iPhone 12 Pro models enables a new level of creativity for augmented reality," said Eitan Pilipski, Snap's SVP of Camera Platform. "We're excited to collaborate with Apple to bring this sophisticated technology to our Lens Creator community."

Lens Studio 3.2 is available now, and developers can start working with it immediately. Snap said the Interactive Preview mode enables you to create and preview Lenses even without a new iPhone 12 Pro or iPad Pro. If you're interested in exploring what you can do with LiDAR in Lens Studio, Snap is offering a free template to get you started.

NEWS SOURCE:lensstudio.snapchat.com

Kevin is a lifelong tech enthusiast. His fascination with computer technology started at a very young age when he watched a family friend install a new hard drive into the family PC. After building his first computer at 15, Kevin started selling custom computers. After graduating, Kevin spent ten years working in the IT industry. These days, he spends his time learning and writing about technology - specifically immersive technologies like augmented reality and virtual reality.

