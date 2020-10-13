Rockstar buys Halo dev Ruffian Games to help with GTA 6

Rockstar Games has acquired indie dev Ruffian Games, opens new Rockstar Dundee branch in its stable of worldwide studios.

Rockstar Games has purchased majority interest in Halo and Crackdown 2 developer Ruffian Games for an undisclosed amount, and formed the brand new Rockstar Dundee branch.

According to recent document filings, Take-Two Interactive subsidiary Rockstar Games has purchased majority stake in Ruffian Games via an acquisition takeover. Ruffian is now officially called Rockstar Dundee, named after Ruffian's location in Dundee, Scotland, and joins Rockstar's international webwork of dev studios. At the time of writing, Rockstar Games now has 10 worldwide studios.

The buyout wasn't explicitly announced since Rockstar is technically a private company within Take-Two. The acquisition gives important clues in what's next from Rockstar and it's likely the takeover was planned as far back as 2019. Last year, Ruffian confirmed that it's helping Rockstar develop multiple new games.

Rockstar is currently developing Grand Theft Auto VI and Ruffian is likely helping on this project. Sources say the next Grand Theft Auto is a long ways away. It's also possible Rockstar is working on other games that could release sooner (or later) than GTA VI.

Ruffian is currently ramping up its workforce and has 13 open job positions, many of which are senior engineer level openings.

