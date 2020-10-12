COLORFUL launches new CVN Guardian, WARHALBERD DDR4 RAM

COLORFUL announces its new CVN Guardian DDR4 and WARHALBERD RAM -- Guardian for gamers, and WARHALBERD RAM for value users.

COLORFUL has just announced its latest CVN Guardian and WARHALBERD DDR4 series RAM, with the CVN Guardian being aimed at gamers while WARHALBERD is aimed at the value-focused user.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Starting with the new CVN Guardian RGB DDR4 gaming memory, it features a futuristic design with RGB lighting to ensure that it's not just fast -- it looks good, too. COLORFUL has chosen Hynix CJR memory modules that provide stable performance great OC.

COLORFUL's new DDR4 memory is ready for your Intel or AMD processor, with the COLORFUL CVN Guardian RGB Gaming Memory packing a slick look with its RGB lightbar capable of being synced with your motherboard.

You can grab the new CVN Guardian memory in 3 different single-stick speeds: DDR4-2666 8G, DDR4-3200 8GB, and DDR4-3200 16G.

On the other hand, the WARHALBERD is aimed at value users and is available in DDR4-2666 8G and DDR4-3000MHz 8G single-module packs.

When it comes to price, we're looking at the COLORFUL CVN Guardian DDR4 memory in select regions for $49, $69, and $99 for the DDR4-2666, DDR4-3200 8GB, and DDR4-3200 16GB, respectively.