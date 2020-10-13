NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums
Gears of War Tactics dev ramps up workforce for mysterious projects

Gears of War Tactics developer Splash Damage is about to kick off a big hiring spree for some mysterious new projects/games.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Oct 13 2020 12:38 PM CDT
Gears of War Tactics developer Splash Damage is currently working on a few mysterious big projects and plans to start aggressively hiring new developers.

Splash Damage is currently ramping up pre-production teams on sizable new projects. According to Splash Damage's lead writer Ed Stern, these include "laaarge secret game projects" that haven't been announced yet. Splash Damage is best known for its role in creating the PC version of The Master Chief Collection, developing Gears of War 5's multiplayer, and more recently, making Gears Tactics.

Google also teamed up with the studio to make Outcasters, a Stadia-exclusive arcade-style multiplayer game.

There's no details what games Splash Damage is discussing here, but based on their past work, it's possible they're helping out Microsoft's huge 23-studio teams with their titles. At the same time, they're hiring for narrative writers so it's likely they're leading dev on one of these projects.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

