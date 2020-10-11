NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series Founders Edition locked to Best Buy in US

NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition pulled from NVIDIA website, Best Buy exclusive in the US.

We all know NVIDIA has been issues with sales of its GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards on their website, well -- now the RTX 3080 FE and RTX 3090 FE are exclusive to Best Buy to US customers.

The company will take orders for its GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 Founders Edition graphics cards exclusively to Best Buy at least for now -- and other retailers and e-tailers in the near future. Nothing changes with custom RTX 30 series graphics cards, they'll continue to sell through their regular channels.

An NVIDIA employee explained on their official forums: "We have heard your feedback regarding the NVIDIA online store and are working to improve the experience. In the meantime, we will be selling our GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Founders Edition through other partners. In the US, you can shop for Founders Edition at Best Buy - GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 . In Europe, we continue to review Founders Edition fulfillment options".

The post continued: "Founders Edition units are limited, and more will be available in the coming weeks alongside an increasing supply of boards from our global board partners".