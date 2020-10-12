WHO does a 360, now recommends countries to NOT go into lockdown

This past Sunday, the World Health Organization announced that it doesn't recommend that countries go into lockdown to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

If you didn't know, back in July, the WHO warned all countries that they may have to reenter full lockdown in the summer to stop a second wave of coronavirus cases. At this same time, the WHO also said that countries should slowly taper off lockdown measures. Now, the WHO has changed its tune, saying, "We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus", according to the group's envoy, Dr. David Nabarro.

Dr. Nabarro explains that the only situation where the WHO advocates for a lockdown is for a country to "reorganize, regroup, rebalance your resources, protect your health workers who are exhausted, but by and large, we'd rather not do it." The WHO has changed its position because it believes that lockdowns "just have one consequence", which is "making poor people an awful lot poorer." If you are interested in reading more about this story, check out this link here.