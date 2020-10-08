NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Dell built its own custom GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3090 for Alienware PCs

Alienware's new Aurora R11 desktop gaming PCs pack custom-made GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, improved cooling, and shorter.

Published Thu, Oct 8 2020 11:20 PM CDT
Dell unveiled its new Aurora R11 gaming desktops today, with some custom-built GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards. Check them out:

The new custom GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards were built by Dell to improve custom, packed with 10mm copper heat pipes, integrated vapor chamber, dual axial fans with positive rear pressure relief and shorter lengths. Custom made for the new Alienware Aurora R11.

Inside of the new Aurora R11 gaming desktops you can expect up to an Intel Core i9-10900KF, up to 128GB of RAM, and PCIe NVMe SSDs -- starting at $3410 with the GeForce RTX 3080. You can expect over $5000 for the higher-end GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards.

