NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

For Honor runs at 4K/60FPS on PS5, Xbox SX with free next-gen upgrades

For Honor is getting big free enhancements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including 4K, 60FPS, and new visual boosts.

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Oct 8 2020 3:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Ubisoft's online medieval fantasy brawler For Honor is the latest game to get free upgrades on next-gen consoles.

For Honor runs at 4K/60FPS on PS5, Xbox SX with free next-gen upgrades 5 | TweakTown.com

Today Ubisoft continued its promise of free next-gen upgrades for current-gen players. The publisher's long-running For Honor will get substantial enhancements on PS5 and Xbox Series X including 4K resolution (1080p 60FPS on Xbox Series S), 60FPS gameplay, and a bevy of visual upgrades. Anyone who owns the PS4 or Xbox One version of For Honor will get these enhancements via online updates free of charge. Oddly enough, fast-loading wasn't highlighted in the announcement.

Any content that's unlocked on current-gen systems will also carry forward as Ubisoft confirms cross-save/cross-gen progression. Ubisoft has yet to confirm cross-gen support, but expect this to happen at some point. We're also betting cross-play will be available soon too in order to maximize player engagement.

The new next-gen upgrades will be available early December after the PS5 and Xbox Series X release.

Check below for a quick list of the optimizations:

Next-gen console players will be able to experience the highest-level of graphical enhancements that For Honor has to offer. These enhancements, carried over from the Xbox One X and PS4 Pro are now available, without compromises, on all next-gen consoles:

  • Improved Water Reflections
  • Improved Distance Level of Detail
  • Improved Shadow Resolution
  • Improved Texture Filtering
  • 4K Resolution (Xbox Series X, PS5) / 1080 p (Xbox Series S)

Buy at Amazon

Roll over image to zoom in For Honor - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$14.55
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/8/2020 at 2:50 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:forhonor.ubisoft.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.