For Honor runs at 4K/60FPS on PS5, Xbox SX with free next-gen upgrades

For Honor is getting big free enhancements on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, including 4K, 60FPS, and new visual boosts.

Ubisoft's online medieval fantasy brawler For Honor is the latest game to get free upgrades on next-gen consoles.

Today Ubisoft continued its promise of free next-gen upgrades for current-gen players. The publisher's long-running For Honor will get substantial enhancements on PS5 and Xbox Series X including 4K resolution (1080p 60FPS on Xbox Series S), 60FPS gameplay, and a bevy of visual upgrades. Anyone who owns the PS4 or Xbox One version of For Honor will get these enhancements via online updates free of charge. Oddly enough, fast-loading wasn't highlighted in the announcement.

Any content that's unlocked on current-gen systems will also carry forward as Ubisoft confirms cross-save/cross-gen progression. Ubisoft has yet to confirm cross-gen support, but expect this to happen at some point. We're also betting cross-play will be available soon too in order to maximize player engagement.

The new next-gen upgrades will be available early December after the PS5 and Xbox Series X release.

Check below for a quick list of the optimizations: