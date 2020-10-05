Need for Speed Hot Pursuit remastered coming to PS4, Xbox, PC, Switch
2010's fan-favorite Need for Speed Hot Pursuit is getting a current-gen remaster on consoles, PC, and Switch this November.
Criterion's 2010 high-octane racer is getting remastered on all current-gen platforms, complete with boosted graphics, full DLC, and new features.
Today EA announced Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will drop this November on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. The remaster comes bundled with all previous paid DLC packs and extra content drops, as well as cross-play in multiplayer, which is hugely transformative for continued online play in EA's biggest games.
The remaster is being developed by Stellar Entertainment, the team behind Burnout Paradise Remastered, in association with ex-Criterion devs. Performance modes for Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will vary platform-to-platform:
- Nintendo Switch - 1080p 30FPS docked, 720p 30FPS handheld
- PC - Up to 4K 60FPS
- PS4 Pro, Xbox One X - 4K 30FPS, 1080p 60FPS
- PS4, Xbox One - 1080p 30FPS
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered releases on November 6 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and November 13 on Nintendo Switch. Check below for more info:
RACE YOUR FRIENDS WITH CROSS-PLAY AND AUTOLOG - Bolt down the winding Seacrest County roads headfirst in racing that is socially competitive at its core - now with cross-play support between PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch! The groundbreaking Autolog connects you and your friends in head-to-head pursuits and races and instinctively delivers challenges based on your friends' activities.
ENJOY LOADS OF EXTRA CONTENT AND UPDATES - Get all the additional main DLC delivered at launch including an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. Brand new achievements, wraps, car colors, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and gallery, and multiple quality of life updates create an even more well-rounded gameplay experience.
DRIVE EXOTIC SUPERCARS WITH WEAPONS - Drive the world's most desirable supercars on both sides of the law. Bust suspects in supercharged cop interceptors enhanced with tactical weaponry, or level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive maneuvers as an elite racer. Strategize to gain an edge over the competition, no matter what side you're on!
CHASE AND ESCAPE TOGETHER OR SOLO - A deep and fully-defined single-player career delivers the action of both cops and racers, with a seamlessly linked multiplayer experience across all race modes. Take on friends or play through the career solo to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons, and equipment.
EXPERIENCE A TIMELESS RACING GAME WITH ENHANCED VISUALS - Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered delivers a timeless racing experience updated for today's generation of hardware with enhanced visuals. Play in up to 4K/60 FPS and enjoy improvements such as higher-res models, shadows, and reflections, more objects and props, longer draw distance, boosted textures, more particles, and improved AA/SSAO.