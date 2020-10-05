Need for Speed Hot Pursuit remastered coming to PS4, Xbox, PC, Switch

2010's fan-favorite Need for Speed Hot Pursuit is getting a current-gen remaster on consoles, PC, and Switch this November.

Criterion's 2010 high-octane racer is getting remastered on all current-gen platforms, complete with boosted graphics, full DLC, and new features.

Today EA announced Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will drop this November on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. The remaster comes bundled with all previous paid DLC packs and extra content drops, as well as cross-play in multiplayer, which is hugely transformative for continued online play in EA's biggest games.

The remaster is being developed by Stellar Entertainment, the team behind Burnout Paradise Remastered, in association with ex-Criterion devs. Performance modes for Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will vary platform-to-platform:

Nintendo Switch - 1080p 30FPS docked, 720p 30FPS handheld

PC - Up to 4K 60FPS

PS4 Pro, Xbox One X - 4K 30FPS, 1080p 60FPS

PS4, Xbox One - 1080p 30FPS

Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered releases on November 6 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and November 13 on Nintendo Switch. Check below for more info: