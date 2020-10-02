AMD is no longer making Radeon RX 5700 series cards

AMD Radeon RX 5700 series in both reference form and custom designs are no longer being manufactured, entering EOL status.

AMD is reportedly no longer manufacturing its RDNA-powered Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, as they have entered End of Life (EOL) status.

The report is coming from Cowcotland, which says that AMD is no longer making reference or custom boards for RX 5700 series graphics cards. This means that whatever is left on retailer shelves and distribution warehouses across the world is it, AMD is clearing the path for Big Navi in November.

AMD is still making the Radeon RX 5600 XT, but I'm sure these are much cheaper for the company to make and sell like hotcakes to this day.

We can expect the big announcement of Big Navi and the new flock of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28, while cards will be available in November.