NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD is no longer making Radeon RX 5700 series cards

AMD Radeon RX 5700 series in both reference form and custom designs are no longer being manufactured, entering EOL status.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Oct 2 2020 7:34 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is reportedly no longer manufacturing its RDNA-powered Radeon RX 5700 series graphics cards, as they have entered End of Life (EOL) status.

AMD is no longer making Radeon RX 5700 series cards 10 | TweakTown.com

The report is coming from Cowcotland, which says that AMD is no longer making reference or custom boards for RX 5700 series graphics cards. This means that whatever is left on retailer shelves and distribution warehouses across the world is it, AMD is clearing the path for Big Navi in November.

AMD is still making the Radeon RX 5600 XT, but I'm sure these are much cheaper for the company to make and sell like hotcakes to this day.

We can expect the big announcement of Big Navi and the new flock of Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards on October 28, while cards will be available in November.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X 8-Core, 16-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen 7 3700X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$294.99
$294.99$294.99$289.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/2/2020 at 6:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, cowcotland.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.