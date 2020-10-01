NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Canon's new mixed reality device is smaller than a smartphone

Canon's MREAL S1 is a passthrough mixed reality viewer for the auto industry that you can hold in your hands or strap to your head.

Published Thu, Oct 1 2020 8:58 PM CDT
Canon Japan is accepting applications for early access to an upcoming mixed reality device called the MREAL S1. This new device is a compact passthrough camera that allows you to see mixed reality content.

Canon has not released many details about the new MREAL headset, but the images tell us a little bit about the device. The MREAL S1 features two sets of stereoscopic cameras on the front. One pair for the passthrough image, the other pair is for depth tracking.

Canon said the MREAL S1 would be available in two form factors. You can attach it to a head strap for a full head-mounted display experience, or you can use it as a handheld viewer, which is more convenient for short demonstrations.

We don't know if Canon has any plans to bring its mixed reality technology to the consumer market. The company is currently pursuing customers in the automotive design industry. If you're in that business, Canon is accepting applications for advanced demos of the hardware.

