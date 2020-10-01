GOG to become a universal storefront, lets you buy from other stores

CD Projekt's digital storefront doesn't just want to be a universal platform that launches your games; it wants to become a universal storefront for buying games too.

Today GOG announced an ambitious new update to its storefront that will allow users to buy games from competing platforms. The new GOG Galaxy store will host titles from other storefronts, including PC-based store exclusives like The Outer Worlds. Participation seems to be up to the store owners but Epic Games is open to the idea and we could see more timed-exclusive indies and AAA games cross over.

It'll be some time before the feature is ready for the masses, though. CD Projekt is currently holding closed internal beta tests for the new update and there's no ETA on widespread availability. There's also not a whole lot of info on the sales/revenue logistics of the new model but we're betting some interesting rev split deals have been put into place.