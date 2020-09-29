These are the 20+ states that have experts concerned about the US

Experts have warned that the coronavirus situation in these twenty plus states has them worried for the coming months ahead.

Public health experts have voiced their concerns over the current coronavirus situation that is occurring in numerous states across the country.

According to a new analysis by CNN, there are predominantly 21 states across the US that have seen an increase in coronavirus cases over the past week. The analysis used data accumulated by Johns Hopkins University and found that only 11 states saw a decrease in new cases by more than 10% when comparing the data to the week prior. The last 18 states kept the same level of infection rates.

This news has arrived as medical professionals are warning of the coming fall and winter seasons, as it's expected that there will be a surge in cases as the colder temperatures arrive. According to Chris Murray, director of the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), a "huge spike" is expected at the end of the year.

Additionally, the IHME model projects that a large spike will begin in October and accelerate for the remainder of 2020. If you are interested in more information about this story, check out this link here.