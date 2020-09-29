NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

You have to throw away this food as fast as possible, or you could die

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has posted a warning on their bulletin board for not eating this specific food.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 29 2020 6:38 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A recent post by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has revealed a food that you are now recommended to throw away if you own it.

You have to throw away this food as fast as possible, or you could die 01 | TweakTown.com

According to the CDC's website bulletin post, the health agency is now warning the public against a specific type of mushroom that may give you salmonella. While salmonella is rarely fatal, it can still kill those that already have a weakened immune system. The CDC is warning against a mushroom called Kikurage, or "wood ear mushroom".

This mushroom has been distributed by a company called Wismettac Asian Foods Inc. Consumers won't be able to find this specific mushroom on store shelves, and while you may immediately think that is a good thing, it isn't. Wismettac Asian Foods is selling this mushroom directly to restaurants that commonly use mushrooms in a number of dishes.

The CDC says, we "ask restaurants where mushrooms are from before ordering to avoid eating recalled mushrooms. Restaurant employees should check for recalled dries mushrooms and not serve or sell them."

Additionally, the CDC says that if the restaurant can't recall where they have sourced the mushrooms from that, they should be thrown away to be safe. If you are interested in any more information about this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$13.99
$13.99$11.89$15.45
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/29/2020 at 5:51 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.