EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN overclocked to 2.58GHz on LN2 cooling

EVGA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN graphics card has been used Vince "KINGPIN" Lucido himself to utterly destroy the 3DMark Park Royal world record.

The new EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 KINGPIN graphics card will be using what looks to be the same (but I'm sure upgraded) cooler -- but the legendary OC specialist himself Vince 'Kingpin' Lucido used LN2 cooling to push the RTX 3090 KINGPIN graphics card to a huge 2.58GHz.

The previous record for 3DMark Port Royal and its Hall of Fame was from 'vmanuelgm' with a score of 14674, but KINGPIN blew that out of the water with 16673 and the LN2 cooled RTX 3090 KINGPIN graphics card. He used an Intel Core i9-10900KF processor alongside the RTX 3090 KINGPIN on LN2 cooling.

He had the card hitting 2.58GHz with the memory at 10,750MHz (21.5Gbps).