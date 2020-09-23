Fortnite's strong console revenues offset plummeting mobile earnings

Fortnite's console and PC earnings soar, helping equalize plummeting mobile revenues thanks to the recent Google and Apple bans.

Fortnite's removal on Google Play and subsequent one-year ban on the App Store has significantly dropped mobile revenues. Luckily console and PC earnings are skyrocketing to help offset these drops.

Fortnite's mobile microtransaction earnings have plummeted. According to SuperData, mobile earnings are down by over 62%, and daily active users are down by a massive 60% on iOS.

Console and PC earnings are on the rise to help equalize this loss. SuperData's report for August 2020 shows a sharp uptick in Fortnite's mTX earnings on these platforms driven by the new Marvel promotion. Fortnite's revenues for August are up 76% month-over-month which SuperData says "more than offsets falling mobile revenues."

It's implied that mobile users are moving to PCs and consoles to play Fortnite. This somewhat contrasts Epic's claim that most iOS users only play Fortnite on mobile devices. Hopefully this trend continues throughout 2020 and into 2021 as both Google and Apple show no signs of re-instating Epic's developer accounts or games.