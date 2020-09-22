NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

GALAX also confirms GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB, RTX 3060 coming soon

GALAX teases NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 is coming in a larger 20GB version soon, new leaked roadmap also confirms RTX 3060.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Sep 22 2020 11:00 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

First we had GIGABYTE outing the new GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB, a new RTX 3070 with 16GB, and then the RTX 3060 with 8GB.

GALAX also confirms GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB, RTX 3060 coming soon 10 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Now it's time for GALAX to get onto the "leak" game that NVIDIA doesn't seem to be stopping (free hype and marketing), with a new "internal leaked roadmap". You can see at the top of GALAX's roadmap is the GeForce RTX 3090 -- but right under that is the RTX 3080 20GB, and then RTX 3080 10GB.

We also have a new 'PG142 SKU 0' which should manifest into the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Under that we have the RTX 3070 which is coming in October, and then the RTX 3060 which should roll out with the TU106 GPU.

Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 2TB Rocket NVMe 4.0 Gen4 PCIe M.2 Internal SSD (SB-ROCKET-NVMe4-2TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$399.99
$399.99$399.99$399.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/22/2020 at 11:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.