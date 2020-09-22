GALAX also confirms GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB, RTX 3060 coming soon

First we had GIGABYTE outing the new GeForce RTX 3080 with 20GB, a new RTX 3070 with 16GB, and then the RTX 3060 with 8GB.

Now it's time for GALAX to get onto the "leak" game that NVIDIA doesn't seem to be stopping (free hype and marketing), with a new "internal leaked roadmap". You can see at the top of GALAX's roadmap is the GeForce RTX 3090 -- but right under that is the RTX 3080 20GB, and then RTX 3080 10GB.

We also have a new 'PG142 SKU 0' which should manifest into the GeForce RTX 3070 SUPER or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. Under that we have the RTX 3070 which is coming in October, and then the RTX 3060 which should roll out with the TU106 GPU.