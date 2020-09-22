Here's what to expect from Call of Duty: Warzone Season 6

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and battle royale smash hit Warzone Season 6 comes next week, new operator, map changes, and more.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 6 is right around the corner, with Activision releasing a new cinematic trailer to tease it. Check it out:

Warzone's exciting Verdansk map will be getting a big change, with an underground network of subway tunnels being inserted into the map which will change Warzone up in a big way. There's also some new operators, with the introduction of Nikolai and Farah.

As for the new operators entering the fray in Season 6, we can expect:

Farah

The founder and Commander of the Urzikstani Liberation Force, Farah, grew up a fighter after surviving imprisonment by Roman Barkov. She's an exceptional soldier and leader that's known a lifetime of war. Her skills have been further honed with additional training with the SAS, and she's led dangerous missions to fight off Al-Qatala forces and other regimes stationed in her country.

Following the events of Campaign, Farah joins the Chimera of the Allegiance reuniting with Iskra, a former scout of hers. Farah is instantly unlocked at Tier 0 of the Season Six Battle Pass. In addition to Farah's base skin, players can earn additional skins and other rewards by completing her Operator Missions.

Nikolai

Nikolai is the leader of the Chimera, a PMC within the Allegiance. A long-time friend to Captain Price, Nikolai initially worked with Price, Kamarov, and Kate Laswell to build the Armistice to stop the rise of a new AQ. After the Armisitice collapse, Nikolai now takes the battle in his own hands to stop Zakhaev

Nikolai is a Russian patriot at heart with a deep love for his country only matched by his love for weaponry. He's known as a fixer and can acquire most anything. Despite his murky background, he'll always choose what's right when it counts. Nikolai can be unlocked at Tier 100 of the Season Six Battle Pass. Players can complete Operator Missions to earn additional skins for Nikolai and other rewards.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone kicks off on the PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on September 29 while you can read more about Season 6 here.