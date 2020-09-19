NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9 5900X CPU: 12-core, 24-thread Intel destroyer?!

TRENDING

AMD's next-gen Zen 3 architecture could make an appearance in the new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs that should appear in 2021.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Sep 19 2020 7:44 PM CDT   |   Updated Sat, Sep 19 2020 9:49 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

AMD is hard at work on its next-gen Zen 3 architecture, something we're going to be hearing about real soon -- like, on October 8 soon. But for now, we have some leaks.

AMD's next-gen Ryzen 9 5900X CPU: 12-core, 24-thread Intel destroyer?! 01 | TweakTown.com

In a new tweet from software engineer Patrick Shur, we have some new information on AMD's new Zen 3-based CPU family which will reportedly be called the Ryzen 5000 series. Most were expecting the Ryzen 4000 series (which is already inside of laptops) but it seems AMD could leave the Ryzen 4000 nomenclature for its Renoir FP6 (mobile) and Renoir AM4 (desktop) series.

Shur tweeted that we are to expect the flagship Ryzen 9 5900X as a 12-core, 24-thread CPU while the Ryzen 7 5800X is an 8-core, 16-thread design. Better yet, these new samples are reportedly hitting a huge 4.9GHz which should give Intel a run for its money with its 10th gen Core CPUs.

What to expect from Zen 3 so far:

  • Zen3 will be the first major redesign of Zen, focusing on performance/watt and scalability
  • Better IPC, 8-core per CCX, new IO chip with better memory controller, improved SMT, and more efficient boost
  • The new boost is not focusing on getting much higher clocks, it is designed to manage long workloads, it can be sustained for several minutes
Buy at Amazon

Sabrent 4TB Rocket Q4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 Internal SSD (SB-RKTQ4-4TB)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$749.99
$749.99$749.99$749.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/19/2020 at 9:49 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, twitter.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.