NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NASA considers mission to Venus after discovery of possible life

After the recent discovery of possible life on Venus, NASA is now contemplating approving missions to Venus to find out the truth.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Thu, Sep 17 2020 3:35 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

If you happened to miss the news, it was only yesterday I reported about scientists finding traces in a planet's atmosphere that indicates life could be present.

NASA considers mission to Venus after discovery of possible life 19 | TweakTown.com

That planet is Venus, and according to a study recently published in the journal Nature Astronomy, scientists researching Venus have found traces of phosphine gas, which is a life signature sign. The researchers believe that phosphine gas is an indicator of life because microbes that live in animals have been found to produce the gas in the intestines. An author of the study said that the researchers couldn't find any other reason than possible life for the detection of phosphine gas.

Now, NASA is considering approving two planetary science missions to uncover the truth of the gas. At the moment, there are four possible missions under review by NASA, and one of those is called DAVINCI+, which would launch a probe into Venus' atmosphere to perform testing. David Grinspoon, an astrobiologist working on the DAVINCI+ proposal, told Reuters on Tuesday, "Davinci is the logical one to choose if you're motivated in part by wanting to follow this up - because the way to follow this up is to actually go there and see what's going on in the atmosphere".

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine commented on the recent findings, saying that it's "time to prioritize Venus."

Buy at Amazon

Hanes Men's Graphic T-Shirt - Americana Collection (GT49)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.97
$9.97$9.97$9.97
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/16/2020 at 9:18 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.yahoo.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.