God of War 2 coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021 (likely PS4 too)

It's happening! Sony Santa Monica's God of War is getting a sequel, but it may not be next-gen exclusive on PlayStation 5.

Published Sun, Sep 20 2020 2:33 PM CDT
Sony Santa Monica is making a new God of War sequel set in the Nordic endtimes of Ragnarok, and it's coming to the PS5 in 2021.

Sony had a nice surprise at the end of the official PlayStation 5 price reveal event: A teaser for God of War Ragnarok, a new game that continues the PS4 exclusive's original story arc. A sequel makes a lot of sense for Sony. The reboot fared extremely well with over 10 million sales as of 2019, and helped drive software sales during a critical post-holiday Q1 period.

While no exact details have been confirmed outside of a 2021 release date, we should expect God of War 2 to release on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Sony recently confirmed the PS4 will live alongside its next-gen successor until at least 2024. The company also confirmed some of the biggest PS5 games are actually cross-gen titles that'll release on PS4 too, including Spider-Man Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West.

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

