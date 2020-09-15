NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

Experts warn second 'hard lockdown' will come if this law isn't obeyed

Experts have warned that if this country continues down the same track for new coronavirus cases, it could face another lockdown.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Sep 15 2020 7:00 AM CDT
Experts are advising for another "hard lockdown" if people don't abide by the new social gathering law being implemented in this country.

According to a recent article by Business Insider, the United Kingdom is heading for another lockdown if the new law that bans gatherings of six and above isn't followed by individuals. These warnings come from Peter Openshaw, an Imperial College London professor who is advising the UK government on COVID-19, who said, "I'm afraid it is going to cause pain and suffering for us all to go back to some degree of lockdown, but if we don't do this now, we are going to be right back in hard lockdown in short order".

The spread of the coronavirus in England seems to be accelerating, with Openshaw saying that the spread has returned to "exponential growth". Openshaw goes on to say that the UK government "must act fast" to stop the spread, hence the newly implemented law on gatherings of six and above. If this law isn't followed, Openshaw believes the country will have to endure another form of lockdown, as mentioned in the first quote.

If you are interested in reading more on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCES:businessinsider.com.au, tweaktown.com

