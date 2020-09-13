NVIDIA's next-gen Titan RTX specs teased: 48GB GDDR6X and over $3000

NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere TITAN RTX being prepped in case AMD hits with Bigger Navi, would pack up to 48GB of GDDR6X, cost $3000+

I'm sitting here benchmarking NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition, which you can check out my unboxing right here, but now we have some juicy rumors on the Ampere-based TITAN RTX graphics card.

The news is coming from Moore's Law is Dead and his latest video that you can check out here, where he teases that Micron is allegedly working on even faster GDDR6X memory. MLID says that Micron will have 23Gbps GDDR6X memory available in Q1 2021 and that NVIDIA could use it on a next-gen TITAN RTX graphics card.

NVIDIA's purported TITAN RTX graphics card could pack 24GB or 48GB of GDDR6X memory, which I personally would be leaning into 48GB (to give a good distance between the RTX 3090 and its 24GB of GDDR6X). The super-speed 23Gbps GDDR6X would be used on a 352-bit memory bus that would provide a huge 1012GB/sec (1TB/sec) of memory bandwidth.

The cost of this card would be mammoth, somewhere in the $3000 to $3500 range. Keep in mind the Turing-based TITAN RTX with 24GB of GDDR6 costs $2499, and the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X costs $1199.

NVIDIA would be waiting in the wings with its huge Ampere-based TITAN RTX, just in case Bigger Navi launches and poses any form of threat to NVIDIA's reign at the top of the graphics card mountain.

Note: Micron is only just now debuting GDDR6X memory at 19.5Gbps on the GeForce, while the GDDR6X spec itself ramps up to 21Gbps. I will have an overclocking article within 24 hours of my GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition review -- expect some investigations in that.