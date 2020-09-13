NewsReviewsArticlesGuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterForums

NVIDIA's next-gen Titan RTX specs teased: 48GB GDDR6X and over $3000

NVIDIA's next-gen Ampere TITAN RTX being prepped in case AMD hits with Bigger Navi, would pack up to 48GB of GDDR6X, cost $3000+

@anthony256
Published Sun, Sep 13 2020 8:31 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

I'm sitting here benchmarking NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition, which you can check out my unboxing right here, but now we have some juicy rumors on the Ampere-based TITAN RTX graphics card.

NVIDIA's next-gen Titan RTX specs teased: 48GB GDDR6X and over $3000 515 | TweakTown.com

The news is coming from Moore's Law is Dead and his latest video that you can check out here, where he teases that Micron is allegedly working on even faster GDDR6X memory. MLID says that Micron will have 23Gbps GDDR6X memory available in Q1 2021 and that NVIDIA could use it on a next-gen TITAN RTX graphics card.

NVIDIA's purported TITAN RTX graphics card could pack 24GB or 48GB of GDDR6X memory, which I personally would be leaning into 48GB (to give a good distance between the RTX 3090 and its 24GB of GDDR6X). The super-speed 23Gbps GDDR6X would be used on a 352-bit memory bus that would provide a huge 1012GB/sec (1TB/sec) of memory bandwidth.

The cost of this card would be mammoth, somewhere in the $3000 to $3500 range. Keep in mind the Turing-based TITAN RTX with 24GB of GDDR6 costs $2499, and the new Ampere-based GeForce RTX 3090 with 24GB of GDDR6X costs $1199.

NVIDIA would be waiting in the wings with its huge Ampere-based TITAN RTX, just in case Bigger Navi launches and poses any form of threat to NVIDIA's reign at the top of the graphics card mountain.

Note: Micron is only just now debuting GDDR6X memory at 19.5Gbps on the GeForce, while the GDDR6X spec itself ramps up to 21Gbps. I will have an overclocking article within 24 hours of my GeForce RTX 3080 Founders Edition review -- expect some investigations in that.

Buy at Amazon

NVIDIA Titan RTX Graphics Card

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$2499.00
$2499.00$2499.00$2499.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/13/2020 at 8:32 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:youtube.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription

Latest News

View More News

Latest Reviews

View More Reviews

Latest Articles

View More Articles
© 1999-2020 Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.